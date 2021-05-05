Caitlyn Jenner to critics: 'I move on' she says in interview

LOS ANGELES – Caitlyn Jenner, a Republican whose campaign for California governor has elicited angry reaction from some members of the LGBTQ community, said Wednesday that “I move on” when it comes to her critics.

Her comment came during a one-on-one interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, which marked some of her first words in public since announcing her candidacy for the expected recall election that could remove Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.

In their wide-ranging chat, Jenner used the friendly platform of Hannity’s stage to stake out positions on issues from immigration to forest management. She said she would reopen the state immediately after more than a year of pandemic restrictions, opposed efforts to defund police departments and suggested that funds from the state's troubled high-speed rail project should be channeled into desalination plants to provide more water in the drought-prone state.

But she also displayed signs of a first-time candidate, occasionally stumbling over answers, rambling or providing only generalities. At one point she said she supported illegal immigration, but corrected herself after Hannity spoke up. But she also made no disastrous blunders that might follow her throughout the campaign.

While discussing her place as a transgender role model, Jenner lamented the high suicide rate within the community and added, "For me to be a role model for them, to be out there. I am running for governor of the state of California, who would ever thunk that? We’ve never even had a woman governor.”

But Hannity queried back: “But some are mad at you.”

Jenner shook her head and stumbled over her initial response. “I move on,” Jenner said.

Last weekend, Jenner witnessed an outcry from many in the transgender community after she told TMZ that she opposes transgender girls competing in girls’ sports at school, calling it “a question of fairness.”

