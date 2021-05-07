Former Orlando police chief, congresswoman Val Demings weighing run for governor, she says

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Val Demings, the African American congresswoman from Orlando, says she’s still in the process of making a decision to run for Governor of Florida in 2022. If she moves forward, the three-term representative would face off against Republican Governor Ron DeSantis.

The former Orlando police chief says she has a few options in the upcoming political arena.

“Many have asked me to run for governor. Many have asked me to run for the Senate. I’m still in the process of making the decision. I know I need to make this decision, but I’m going to make it with all of the information that I need so I can better serve the people of Florida,” Demings said.

The congresswoman got some national notoriety and praise last year for the job she did as one of the House Managers in the Donald J. Trump impeachment. If she runs for governor or for senate and wins, Demings would be the first woman and African-American ever elected to statewide office in Florida.

