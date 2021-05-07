Gov.’s election dates to fill Alcee Hastings’ seat not sitting well with community leaders

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Amid the controversy swirling around Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ signing of a new elections bill into law, another order concerning a special election to fill a vacant seat in the 20th Congressional District is also creating dissension.

The special election for the 20th Congressional district will be held Nov. 2 and the general election will be on Jan. 11, according to the order.

That’s nine months without representation for the 20th Congressional District. The Broward Supervisor of Elections Joe Scott and several other community leaders are urging DeSantis to reconsider the dates and to call for a timely election to replace long time Congressman Alcee Hastings who recently died.

They are asking for the special election to be held Aug. 31 and the general election on Nov. 2.

“These are dates that the community is generally used to. These are dates that would generally be about as long as Congressional seats are open,” Scott said.

The last time there was a vacancy was in 2013 when a member of Congress from the Tampa area died. It took a little more than 5 months before the election time was called by the governor.

The order also allows the Governor to choose an interim state or house seat until next election.

“Nine months without representation is almost a lifetime when you are talking about what this community needs,” said Florida State Senator Shevrin Jones.

“The resign-to-run law has been around since 1970 and has given the individuals within the community the ability to pick who they want to represent them. But with this new law it makes the governor the kingmaker,” Jones said.

The 20th Congressional District encompasses much of the Black communities in the Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach areas.

A press conference was scheduled for Friday at 5 p.m. at the downtown Fort Lauderdale location of the Broward Supervisors of Elections Office, which will address the dates the governor issued for the special and general elections.