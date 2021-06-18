Scott meets with entrepreneurs in Doral, complains about inflation

DORAL, Fla. – Sen. Rick Scott met privately with business owners on Friday in Miami-Dade County’s city of Doral.

Scott held a news conference after the round table. He blamed President Joe Biden’s administration for the recent inflation spike, which Federal Reserve officials say is temporary.

Scott said the “excess” government spending is having repercussions on the economy. He said unemployment assistance for workers is hurting local restauranteurs.

“They can’t find workers because we are paying people more money not to work than to work,” Scott said.

Scott also repeated his previous criticism of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for ongoing purchases of U.S. Treasuries to finance U.S. federal deficits.

“Why is the Federal Reserve doing that? No one could ever explain that to me,” Scott said.

Scott also repeated some of the statements Rep. Jim Banks, an influential member of the House Republican caucus, included in his “Tie Biden Agenda to Inflation” memo on May 24.

“Increasing the money supply to fund things like stimulus cash and generous unemployment benefits will always devalue our currency, which means your dollar won’t go as far,” Banks wrote.

Banks issued the memo as Republicans are gearing up for a fight over raising the debt limit. The two-year deal on the debt limit is set to expire on Aug. 1.

Economic data: The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) for Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach rose 1.6% from February to April, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported.

