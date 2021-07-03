Biden has busy day following visit to Surfside

U.S. jobs report comes on the heels of President's visit to Surfside

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A day after President Joe Biden’s visit to Surfside, the White House announced that it will increase federal funds to help in the condo collapse from 75 percent to 100 percent.

It was on the same day that the jobs report was issued and showed signs of an economy bouncing back.

The U.S. added 850,000 jobs in June, exceeding economist expectations.

“The last time the economy grew at this rate was in 1984,” Biden said.

To top that, wages are up .3 percent

“We are on the right track; our plan is working,” Biden said.

But the unemployment rate ticked up to 5.9 percent.

On Friday, Biden also mentioned his visit to Surfside where he thanked first responders and search and rescue crews. He also met with families of the victims.

“Jill and I wanted them to know that we are with them, the country is with them our message today is that we are here for you as one nation.”

To cap off a busy day and ahead of the July 4 weekend, the Commander in Chief participated in a naturalization ceremony, welcoming citizens to the United States.

“Citizen of the United States of America. You’ve each come to America from different circumstances. There is one trait you have in common courage. It takes courage to get up and leave everything you know,” Biden said.

On Sunday, the President Biden will host first responders, members of the military and essential personnel at the White House for food and fireworks. 1,000 people are expected to attend.