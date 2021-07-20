Biden’s ‘heard call for help’ from South Floridians to assist in Cuba, press secretary says

From the White House, administration talks about Cuba and U.S. economy

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Joe Biden talked about the economy and jobs on Monday from the White House while also addressing the historic protests in Washington, D.C., in support for the people of Cuba.

He said he did hear South Floridians call for help, many of them showing up in the capital Saturday.

There was plenty on the agenda Monday. Lawmakers continued to debate spending $4 trillion on Biden’s infrastructure plan.

Meanwhile, the president said that Tuesday will mark six months since his administration began. He touted that the U.S. went from creating 60,000 jobs per month to 60,000 jobs in three days.

He spoke about the nation’s economic recovery amid the pandemic and the need for everyone to get the vaccine against the coronavirus.

“This virus doesn’t have to hold you back any longer, it doesn’t have to hold our economy back any longer,” he said.

He also added that investing in his infrastructure proposal would help the U.S. economy bounce back. And addressed concerns that his sweeping economic agenda will serve as an accelerant to inflation.

“We’ve seen some price increases. Some folks have raised worry that this could be a sign of persistent inflation, but that’s not our view,” Biden said. The president said experts and data show that price increases were expected and will be temporary.

All of this as just outside the White House protests continued for the people of Cuba.

We asked White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki if the president heard the people who made the 15-hour trek from Miami and throughout South Florida to Washington, D.C., over the weekend.

“The president has absolutely heard their call for help,” Psaki said. “He is engaged closely with his national security team, his administration team to think about the best ways we can help the people of Cuba.”

And Psaki says the White House is now looking to see if they can offer humanitarian aid to the people of Cuba and possibly help get the internet back on as they have an ongoing review of their policies when it comes to Cuba.