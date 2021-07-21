Cuban people need more help from the international community, many say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Katiuska Mustelier Sosa says her brother joined the protests in Cuba on July 11 and shares video of when he was last seen.

Because she hasn’t seen or heard from him, she fears he was seriously beaten.

Enrique Mustelier Sosa, 38, a self-proclaimed member of the opposition, was detained that day in the city of Guantanamo.

His sister says she gained the courage to come speak to Local 10 News on Wednesday not just because of her brother, but because of the hundreds of other Cubans who remain detained or missing after those massive protests.

She is asking the international community to speak out on behalf of the Cuban people.

South Florida Republicans also came together Wednesday, asking President Joe Biden to take action.

“The time to act is now,” Miami-Dade Commissioner Rene García said.

Said Tom Powers, Broward GOP chairman: “Dictatorships are great for politicians. They’re not good for citizens. You need to step up.”

Ad

The group is highly critical of inaction by the White House, which they argue has only met with mostly members of the pro-engagement movement.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, a Democrat, says she is encouraged by what the president has done so far. But she also wants the White House to continue the conversation with exiles.

“That the president hear from a diverse set of voices,” she said.

Meanwhile, Sen. Rick Scott joined House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy and several other lawmakers to send a letter to the leaders of the member nations of the Organization of American States and the European Union, as well as to other democratic nations and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, urging them to “stand up and support the Cuban people in their fight for freedom.”

To read that full letter, click here.