Most Florida voters don’t want DeSantis to run for president, poll finds

53% of those polled disapprove of President Biden’s performance

David Selig, Digital Executive Producer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Buzz of a 2024 presidential push has followed Gov. Ron DeSantis for months, but nearly 6 in 10 Florida voters say they don’t want to see him run for the White House, according to a new poll.

Quinnipiac University found that 59% of the registered Florida voters they polled opposed a DeSantis presidential run.

Of Republicans polled, 67% were in favor of a DeSantis run, while 96% of Democrats and 61% of independents were against it.

DeSantis has not said he plans to run for president in 2024 but he has long been rumored as a strong contender for the Republican ticket.

Quinnipiac’s poll, published Wednesday, reflected the views of 889 self-identified registered voters in Florida. The school says the surveys took place from Aug. 17-21 and that there is a margin of error of 3.3 percentage points.

Quinnipiac found that 51% of registered voters in the state disapprove of DeSantis’ handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is fewer than the 57% who disapproved in a July 2020 poll.

Of those polled, 47% approve of DeSantis’ performance overall, with 45% disapproving.

Asked the same about President Joe Biden’s overall performance, 40% of Florida voters polled approved and 53% disapproved. On his handling of COVID-19, 47% approve and 49% disapprove.

