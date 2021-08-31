Biden addresses nation after end of war in Afghanistan

President Joe Biden addresses the nation on Tuesday about the end of the 20-year war in Afghanistan.

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden addressed the nation on Tuesday about the historic end of the 20-year war in Afghanistan, and the U.S. State Department’s ongoing efforts to continue to evacuate Americans.

The Pentagon reported evacuating more than 120,000 people from Kabul airport after the Islamic State’s suicide bombing on Aug. 26 that killed 13 U.S. service members.

“Heroes gave their lives. I was just at Dover Air Force Base for the dignified transfer,” Biden said. “We owe them and their families a debt of gratitude we can never repay, but we should never, ever, ever forget.”

TIMELINE

In this image made through a night vision scope and provided by the U.S. Army, Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue, commander of the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division, XVIII Airborne Corps, boards a C-17 cargo plane at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, as the final American service member to depart Afghanistan. (Master Sgt. Alexander Burnett/U.S. Army via AP)

Aug. 30: U.S. troops depart the Kabul airport before the Aug. 31 withdrawal deadline without evacuating about 100 U.S. citizens and thousands of Afghan allies behind.

Afghans lie on beds at a hospital after they were wounded in the deadly attacks outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul's airport Thursday, transforming a scene of desperation into one of horror in the waning days of an airlift for those fleeing the Taliban takeover. (AP Photo/Wali Sabawoon) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Aug. 26: Islamic State K conducts a suicide bomber attack killing 13 U.S. service members and about 180 Afghans during evacuation efforts at Kabul airport. Biden vows retaliation.

Taliban fighters patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. The Taliban celebrated Afghanistan's Independence Day on Thursday by declaring they beat the United States, but challenges to their rule ranging from running a country severely short on cash and bureaucrats to potentially facing an armed opposition began to emerge. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Aug. 15: The Taliban takes control of Kabul, and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani flees Afghanistan.

FILE - In this July 5, 2021 file photo, a member of the Afghan security forces walks in the sprawling Bagram air base after the American military departed, in Parwan province north of Kabul, Afghanistan. When U.S. President Joe Biden took office early this year, Western allies were falling over themselves to welcome and praise him and hail a new era in trans-Atlantic cooperation. The collapse of Kabul certainly put a stop to that. Even some of his biggest fans are now churning out criticism. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, File) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

July 6: U.S. military turns over Bagram Airfield, the largest military facility in Afghanistan, to Afghan security forces.

FILE - In this April 14, 2021, file photo President Joe Biden speaks from the Treaty Room in the White House about the withdrawal of the remainder of U.S. troops from Afghanistan. The need for crisis-driven leadership comes to all U.S. presidents. Now, on several fronts at once, it has come to President Joe Biden. As the president who is ending America's longest war, in Afghanistan, he will be judged by history for how he did it. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool, File) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

April 14: Biden commits to withdraw by Aug. 31. “We went to Afghanistan because of a horrific attack that happened 20 years ago. That cannot explain why we should remain there in 2021,” Biden said.

Nov. 17, 2020: Former President Donald Trump loses the presidential election.

FILE - In this Feb. 29, 2020, file photo, U.S. peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, left, and Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Taliban group's top political leader shack hands after signing a peace agreement between Taliban and U.S. officials in Doha, Qatar. President Joe Biden and his national security team say the Trump administration tied their hands when it came to the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. The argument that President Donald Trump's February 2020 deal with the Taliban set the stage for the weekend chaos that unfolded in Kabul has some merit. But, it's far from the full story. (AP Photo/Hussein Sayed, File) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Feb. 29, 2020: The Trump administration agreed to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan by May 1, 2021, and an envoy signed a peace agreement in Qatar.

Sept. 2, 2019: The Trump administration reaches an agreement with the Taliban and cancels a meeting at Camp David with Ghani and Taliban leaders.

Jan. 28, 2019:

Taliban and U.S. officials meeting in Qatar agree to begin intensive negotiations to resolve the conflict in Afghanistan. The talks don’t involve the Afghan government, which the Taliban refuses to recognize.

