Ron DeSantis files emergency appeal on school mask mandates day after judge lifts ruling

Lawyers who represent the Governor of Florida Ron DeSantis have filed an emergency appeal with the First District Court of Appeals in Florida to reinstate a stay on school mask mandates while the case goes through the court system, according to CNN.

DeSantis’ lawyers argue they “have a high likelihood of success on appeal. Therefore, the trial court abused its discretion in vacating the automatic stay, and this Court should reinstate the stay pending review,” according to the report.

The filing comes one day after Leon County Circuit Judge John C. Cooper lifted an automatic stay of his decision last week that Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and state education officials exceeded their authority by imposing the blanket ban through executive order and tagging defiant pro-mask local school boards with financial penalties.

DeSantis has dismissed the recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that people wear masks. In particular, he contends that masks are less essential for young people and carry some risks of their own for children.

