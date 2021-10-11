Mostly Cloudy icon
WATCH: DeSantis says money coming for infrastructure, job growth

Tags: Ron DeSantis, Florida
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a news conference Monday in Central Florida that he’ll be announcing a number of initiatives this week related to infrastructure and job growth in the state.

He said $9 million would be committed to economic growth in Winter Haven.

The governor was joined Monday morning at Winter Haven City Hall by the state’s Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle, Department of Transportation Secretary Kevin Thibault and Enterprise Florida Secretary of Commerce Jamal Sowell.

You can watch a replay of the news conference below:

