State Sen. Annette Taddeo enters Florida governor race

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – State Sen. Annette Taddeo is entering the race for Florida governor in 2022, she announced Monday morning.

The Democrat from Miami-Dade County joins U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist and Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried in a group vying to oppose Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis next year.

Taddeo, a 54-year-old Colombia native, was Christ’s running mate on his unsuccessful run for governor against Rick Scott in 2014.

“I believe we can inspire Floridians to raise their sights and elect a governor to represent all Floridians,” Taddeo said in a video ad after filing her paperwork to run in Tallahassee.

Taddeo represents District 40 in western Miami-Dade. She was elected to that seat in a 2017 special election following Frank Artiles’ resignation after he made racial slurs and used vulgar language while speaking to two Black colleagues.