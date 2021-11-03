74º
Christine King takes Miami commission District 5 seat from Jeffrey Watson

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Christine King was elected on Tuesday night to replace Miami Commissioner Jeffrey Watson. (Handouts)

MIAMI – Christine King was elected on Tuesday night to replace Miami Commissioner Jeffrey Watson with about 65% of the votes tallied.

King, the lawyer and chief executive officer of Martin Luther King Jr. Economic Development Corp., will be representing District 5.

The district includes Miami’s Design District, Midtown, Wynwood, Little Haiti, Overtown, and Liberty City.

Watson received about 16% of the votes tallied.

The other opponents were Michael Hepburn, Stephanie Thomas, Fraçois Alexandre, Zico Fremont, and Revran Lincoln.

Miami Commissioner - District 5

Candidate

Votes

%

Christine King
4,03465%
Jeffrey Watson
97816%
Michael Hepburn
5559%
Stephanie Thomas
2474%
Francois Alexandre
2153%
Zico Fremont
1242%
Revran Shoshana Lincoln
351%
94.4% of Precincts Reporting

(219 / 232)

