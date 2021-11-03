Miami voters stand against marina redevelopment in Virginia Key

MIAMI – More than 50% of the voters stood against Miami’s Virginia Key referendum to hand over a redevelopment contract to Biscayne Marine Partners LLC.

If voters would have agreed, Aabad Melwani would have moved forward with plans to redevelop the Rickenbacker Marina and the Marine Stadium into a retail complex with boat storage.

The question: Shall Miami’s Charter be amended authorizing City to waive competitive bidding, negotiate, execute 75-year waterfront lease (marinas, restaurants, marine related uses) of approximately 27 acres (generally 3301, 3307, 3605, 3501 Rickenbacker Causeway) on the west side of Virginia Key with Biscayne Marine Partners LLC, for minimum: $115,000,000 tenant capital investment; $2,750,000 annual rent (10% for Virginia Key Beach Park Trust) or fair market value, and 6% gross boat storage, fuel revenues; 4% gross revenues from other sources?

