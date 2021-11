Residents from across South Florida will be heading to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots, with some making their selection for mayor, including those in the cities of Hialeah, Miami, Miami Beach, Sunny Isles Beach and Homestead.

District 20 residents will also be voting in a primary election to begin selecting a new U.S. representative to replace the late Democratic Rep. Alcee Hastings.

The races can be seen below, and results will update live after the polls close: