White House COVID-19 experts meet to discuss omicron

WASHINGTON – Federal public health officials delivered addresses on Wednesday afternoon about the nationwide measures against the omicron variant.

Rochelle Wallensky, the director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said the latest estimate shows the variant makes up for more than 70% of the coronavirus cases in the U.S.

Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, the White House chief medical advisor, said people need to avoid events with more than 30 to 40 people where no one knows the vaccination status of the attendees.

