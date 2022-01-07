Miami’s soccer stadium deal is ready for commission vote, mayor says

MIAMI – Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said he hopes commissioners will vote to approve a deal with Inter Miami CF to build a soccer stadium.
Suarez said he approved the deal to allow David Beckham’s Miami Freedom Park vision on the Melreese Golf Course and Country Club property.
The mixed-use project includes a 25,000-seat stadium, a hotel, restaurants, and retail space.
Suarez did not disclose the details of the deal. The project has faced opposition over fears that it will interfere with the airport operations.