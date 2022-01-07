Miami’s soccer stadium deal is ready for commission vote, mayor says

Mayor Francis Suarez announced on Thursday that Miami has concluded negotiations on the soccer stadium. He said he hopes commissioners will approve the stadium.

Suarez said he approved the deal to allow David Beckham’s Miami Freedom Park vision on the Melreese Golf Course and Country Club property.

Miami Freedom Park and Soccer Village coming to Miami, but county officials argue it will obstruct both ground and air traffic

The mixed-use project includes a 25,000-seat stadium, a hotel, restaurants, and retail space.

Suarez did not disclose the details of the deal. The project has faced opposition over fears that it will interfere with the airport operations.