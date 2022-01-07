72º
wplg logo

Politics

Miami’s soccer stadium deal is ready for commission vote, mayor says

Joseph Ojo, Reporter

Tags: MIami-Dade County, Miami
Mayor Francis Suarez announced on Thursday that Miami has concluded negotiations on the soccer stadium. He said he hopes commissioners will approve the stadium.

MIAMI – Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said he hopes commissioners will vote to approve a deal with Inter Miami CF to build a soccer stadium.

Suarez said he approved the deal to allow David Beckham’s Miami Freedom Park vision on the Melreese Golf Course and Country Club property.

Miami Freedom Park and Soccer Village coming to Miami, but county officials argue it will obstruct both ground and air traffic

The mixed-use project includes a 25,000-seat stadium, a hotel, restaurants, and retail space.

Suarez did not disclose the details of the deal. The project has faced opposition over fears that it will interfere with the airport operations.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Joseph Ojo joined Local 10 in April 2021. Born and raised in New York City, he previously worked in Buffalo, North Dakota, Fort Myers and Baltimore.

email

facebook

twitter