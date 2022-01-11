DeSantis to lay out 2022 agenda in State of the State speech

(Chris O'Meara, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to supporters and members of the media after a bill signing on Nov. 18, 2021, in Brandon, Fla. In Florida, for the first time in modern history, there are more registered Republican voters than Democrats. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is heading into a reelection campaign buoyed by a national profile and a cash reserve unmatched by any of his Democratic challengers. And Republicans control virtually all of state government. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is preparing to deliver the last State of the State speech of his first term as he seeks reelection and a possible 2024 presidential run.

He’ll likely outline a largely conservative agenda Tuesday, ranging from attempts to prevent schools and businesses from teaching critical race theory to keeping undocumented immigrants from settling in Florida.

While three major Democrats are seeking to challenge DeSantis in November, the governor has paid little attention to them.

Instead, DeSantis has focused his criticism on President Joe Biden and the media, particularly when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic.

DeSantis opposes vaccine and mask mandates and often describes Florida as a place for freedom, not lockdowns.