WATCH LIVE (3:45 p.m.): Biden to deliver voting rights speech in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. – President Joe Biden will be delivering a voting rights speech on Tuesday in Atlanta, Georgia.
Biden will be with Vice President Kamala Harris during a visit to the King Center, a memorial to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and will deliver the speech at the Atlanta University Center Consortium.
Biden talked to reporters at the White House South Lawn before boarding Marine One.
“This is one of those defining moments. It really is. People are going to be judged — where were they before and where were they after the vote. History is going to judge it; it’s that consequential. And so, the risk is: making sure people understand just how important this is.”