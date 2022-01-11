WATCH LIVE (3:45 p.m.): Biden to deliver voting rights speech in Atlanta

President Joe Biden salutes from the the top of the steps of Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. Biden is traveling to Georgia to give a speech endorsing changing the Senate filibuster rules that have stalled voting rights legislation, saying it's time to choose "democracy over autocracy." But some civil rights groups won't be there, in protest of what they say is administration inaction. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

ATLANTA, Ga. – President Joe Biden will be delivering a voting rights speech on Tuesday in Atlanta, Georgia.

Biden will be with Vice President Kamala Harris during a visit to the King Center, a memorial to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and will deliver the speech at the Atlanta University Center Consortium.

Biden talked to reporters at the White House South Lawn before boarding Marine One.

“This is one of those defining moments. It really is. People are going to be judged — where were they before and where were they after the vote. History is going to judge it; it’s that consequential. And so, the risk is: making sure people understand just how important this is.”