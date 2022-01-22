73º
Political ads aim to provoke a rift between Trump and DeSantis

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Former President Donald Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis could be poised to divide the right during the Republican primary for the 2024 presidential election.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Political advertisers with Remove Ron released a “Magic Words” ad on Friday pinning former President Donald Trump against Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“What’s the matter, Donald? Is it something Ron said? Or perhaps something Ron hasn’t said yet? Rumor is, you’re still waiting for those magic words from Ron, but after all this time, if Ron weren’t thinking of challenging you for President, don’t you think he would have told you by now?”

During a Thursday night interview on Fox News, Trump told Sean Hannity that he gets along great with DeSantis and said he thinks DeSantis has “done a really terrific job” as governor of Florida.

“It’s totally fake news,” Trump said about their alleged competition, as both are aiming for the 2024 Republican nomination.

DeSantis is campaigning for a 2022 re-election. After DeSantis failed to answer a question about the COVID-19 vaccine during an interview, Trump referred to politicians who don’t talk about whether or not they were vaccinated against COVID-19 as gutless.

