Sherdavia Jenkins would have been 25 years old today

MIAMI, Fla. – She’s become the angelic presence and poster child for gun violence in the inner city of Miami and throughout the nation, organizers of a memorial program in Liberty City on Tuesday said.

Sherdavia Jenkins would have celebrated her 25th birthday on March 22, 2022. When she was 9 years old, she was killed by a stray bullet in front of her home while she was playing with her younger sister, brother and best friend who witnessed the shooting.

Locals gather twice a year, on her birthday, and on July 1, the day of her death. They memorialize her Sherdavia and other children killed by gunfire in a small park in Liberty City that is named after her, located on the corner of Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard on Northwest 72nd Street and 12th Avenue. The park was dedicated to Sherdavia on the day of her birthday in 2010.

In December of 2009, Damon “Red Rock” Darling was sentenced to 50 years in prison for using the AK-47 that hit the 9-year-old in the neck. Prosecutors said Darling was in the midst of a shoot-out with another man, Leroy Larose; Larose pleaded guilty to second-degree murder charges.

Sadly, Sherdavia’s mother, Sherrone, died of cancer in 2018.