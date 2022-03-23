Senators to continue interviewing Supreme Court nominee from Miami-Dade

WASHINGTON – Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, who grew up in Miami-Dade County and graduated from Miami Palmetto Senior High School, will be answering more questions from the members of the Senate Judicial Committee on Wednesday in Capitol Hill.

It will be the third day of the four-day hearings. The committee’s 11 Republicans and 11 Democrats will each have 20 minutes to interview. Some senators have focused on her experience as a federal judge ruling on child pornography cases and others on her experience as a federal public defender who represented prisoners in Guantanamo Bay.

Jacksons’ family followed the aggressive line of questioning closely. Some senators referenced her two daughters, 17-year-old Talia and 21-year-old Leila, and her parents, Johnny and Ellery Brown, who traveled from Miami to Washington, D.C.

“My father, in particular, bears responsibility for my interest in the law. When I was four, we moved back to Miami so that he could be a full-time law student. We lived on the campus of the University of Miami Law School,” she said during her opening statement, also acknowledging her Palmetto high school debate coach, Fran Berger.

Jackson mentioned her parents segregated schools in Miami and how her mother, a science teacher, was the former principal of Miami’s New World School of the Arts. Jackson also referenced her brother Attorney Ketajh Brown’s military service and law enforcement experience.

Her husband, Dr. Patrick G. Jackson, a surgeon who is related to former House Speaker Paul Ryan, was in tears during the first hearing. Jackson is breaking barriers. She stands to make history as the first Black woman to serve as Supreme Court justice and the third Black justice after Clarence Thomas and Thurgood Marshall.

This is a developing story.