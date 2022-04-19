Fort Lauderdale man accused of attacking victim for being gay

James Garcia said he was walking his dog when a man approached him and asked him if he was gay.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – James Garcia said he was walking his dog on Sunday morning in Fort Lauderdale when a man he had never seen before approached him and asked him if he was gay.

Garcia said that after responding in the affirmative the man savagely beat him. The Fort Lauderdale Police Department arrested Maurice Antwan Charles, 37, on Tuesday for the attack.

“He punched me really hard. I fell to the ground bleeding,” Garcia said. “My phone was covered in blood. I couldn’t call 911. My fingers kept slipping.”

The attack was near State Road A1A and Oakland Park Boulevard. Garcia suffered two fractures on cartilage. He required 10 stitches.

Charles, of Fort Lauderdale, is facing an aggravated battery charge. Detectives are still investigating the case, so it is still unclear if Broward prosecutors will be charging him with a hate crime.

Afternoon report