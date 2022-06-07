78º

LIVE

Politics

Actor Matthew McConaughey makes a plea for gun control from White House

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Ben Kennedy, Washington Bureau Chief

Tags: White House, Matthew McConaughey
Actor Matthew McConaughey makes a plea for gun control on Tuesday from the White House. (Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

WASHINGTON – Actor Matthew McConaughey made a 20-minute plea in support of gun control legislation on Tuesday at the White House.

McConaughey met with grieving families and visited a memorial after an 18-year-old shooter killed two teachers and 19 students on May 24 at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

“We are in a window of opportunity right now that we have not been in before; a window where it seems like real change, real change, can happen,” McConaughey said.

The Oscar-winning leading man, who was born in Uvalde, said legislation that still protects the Second Amendment is possible.

“I promise you, America, you and me, we are not as divided as we are being told we are,” McConaughey said.

The Austin American-Statesman published his opinion on Monday calling for background checks for all gun purchases; a 21 age requirement for buying assault rifles, and “red flag” laws.

Torres contributed to this report from Miami.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

The Emmy Award-winning journalist joined the Local 10 News team in 2013. She wrote for the Miami Herald for more than 9 years and won a Green Eyeshade Award.

email

Ben Kennedy is an Emmy Award-winning Washington Bureau Chief for Local 10 News. He has more than a decade of reporting experience nationwide.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram