Actor Matthew McConaughey makes a plea for gun control from White House

WASHINGTON – Actor Matthew McConaughey made a 20-minute plea in support of gun control legislation on Tuesday at the White House.

McConaughey met with grieving families and visited a memorial after an 18-year-old shooter killed two teachers and 19 students on May 24 at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

“We are in a window of opportunity right now that we have not been in before; a window where it seems like real change, real change, can happen,” McConaughey said.

The Oscar-winning leading man, who was born in Uvalde, said legislation that still protects the Second Amendment is possible.

“I promise you, America, you and me, we are not as divided as we are being told we are,” McConaughey said.

The Austin American-Statesman published his opinion on Monday calling for background checks for all gun purchases; a 21 age requirement for buying assault rifles, and “red flag” laws.

Torres contributed to this report from Miami.