Gov. DeSantis responds to Elon Musk support for possible White House run

MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis reacted to a tweet by Elon Musk on Wednesday morning that he is leaning towards voting for DeSantis if the Florida Governor runs for President in 2024.

When asked about the support from the SpaceX and Tesla mogul, DeSantis said, “So what I would say is that I’m focused on 2022, but with Elon Musk, what I would say is that I welcome support from African Americans. What can I say.”

Musk also tweeted that he supported Andrew Yang in the 2020 Presidential race, but that DeSantis has a better chance of winning in 2024. DeSantis has repeatedly rebuffed questions about any possible White House ambitions.

Musk was born in South Africa and became an American citizen in 2002.

DeSantis made the remarks during a news conference in Pinellas County to announce the reestablishment of the Florida State Guard, which will respond if necessary during the expected active hurricane season.