Convicted Florida ex-congresswoman seeks return to House

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A former Florida congresswoman convicted of a federal tax charge in a charity fraud case wants to return to the U.S. House.

Ex-Rep. Corrine Brown filed papers Thursday to run in Florida’s 10th District, which is an open seat because incumbent Democrat Val Demings is running against Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio.

Brown, a Democrat, served 12 terms in the House beginning in 1993 but was defeated for reelection after her 2016 indictment in the fraud case.

She was initially convicted and served two years in prison before her release on humanitarian grounds due to the coronavirus pandemic.

That conviction was overturned on appeal.

Last month Brown pleaded guilty to a single tax charge and was put on probation.