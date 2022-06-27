Republican cop seeking state Senate seat in Rhode Island accused of punching opponent at abortion rally

A Democratic candidate for the Rhode Island state Senate says she was punched in the face by her Republican opponent during an abortion rally.

And the heated exchange that followed was caught on camera.

The video shows a crowd arguing with 35-year-old Jeann Lugo, who is also a police officer.

People asked him to leave after he allegedly punched his political rival, candidate Jennifer Rourke.

Lugo later turned himself in to authorities and is facing charges of assault and disorderly conduct.

He has been placed on administrative leave and has also announced he will be stepping down from the state Senate race.