Parade massacre reignites gun control debate; Jan. 6 committee meets Tuesday

WASHINGTON – As President Biden left the White House Wednesday bound for Ohio to talk about this economic agenda, renewed calls for tougher gun regulations grew louder in the wake of Monday’s mass shooting at an Illinois parade.

Following the Fourth of July shooting, Biden tweeted that he “will not give up fighting the epidemic of gun violence.”

Jill and I are shocked by the senseless gun violence that has yet again brought grief to an American community this Independence Day. As always, we are grateful for the first responders and law enforcement on the scene.



I will not give up fighting the epidemic of gun violence. — President Biden (@POTUS) July 4, 2022

Gun control advocates argue the current laws in Illinois fell short and stronger ones are needed, as the parade shooter passed four background checks despite previous threats.

They are calling on Congress to close loopholes and ban assault weapons.

Vice President Kamala Harris visited the scene of the shooting Tuesday.

“We must protect our communities from the terror of gun violence,” Harris said. “I’ve said it before. Enough is enough.”

Back in Washington, the House committee investigating the January 6 Capitol attack announced their next hearing will take place Tuesday.

There, lawmakers are expected to focus on how the mob that stormed the Capitol was organized, assembled and even financed.

In the meantime, former White House Counsel Pat Cipollone will testify behind closed doors Friday, appearing under a subpoena after several refusals.

This came after a grand jury in Georgia subpoenaed Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina and former Mayor Rudy Giuliani as they investigate the conduct of former President Donald Trump and his allies after the 2020 election, amid an investigation over whether they tried to meddle in the state’s election results.