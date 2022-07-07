Book, Sharief face off in Broward County for Florida Senate District 35

Two women continue their campaign to run as Democrats for Florida's Senate District 35.

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Two experienced Democratic women have been campaigning for Florida Senate District 35 in Broward County.

Florida Sen. Lauren Book, the Senate’s minority leader, and Barbara Sharief, a former Broward commissioner, are both preparing to run in the primary election on Aug. 23.

Book has represented Florida Senate District 32 since 2016. Sharief is also a former Miramar commissioner and she was the first Black woman to serve as Broward County mayor.

“I am not really sure why Lauren Book decided to come down here and run,” Sharief said adding, that she is running for a district that she has lived in for 21 years and is within the county area she represented for 13 years.

The Florida Education Association, The Broward County Police Benevolent Association, and Broward Commissioners Jared Moskowitz, Steve Geller, and Nan Rich are backing Book.

“During redistricting, we know things get strange, and as the leader of the Florida Senate Democrats, I believe that the Republicans drew me out of my current Senate District by four blocks,” Book said.

Book and Sharief both support gun control, access to abortion, restoration of rights for convicted felons, and prioritizing the protection of the environment.

The registration deadline is July 25. Republicans and independents will be able to vote during the primary election since Republicans don’t have a candidate for the district.

For information about Florida redistricting, visit this page. For voter assistance, call The Florida Division of Elections at 1-866-308-6739.

