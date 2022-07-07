83º

Book, Sharief face off in Broward County for Florida Senate District 35

Broward voters’ registration deadline is July 25

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Two women continue their campaign to run as Democrats for Florida's Senate District 35.

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Two experienced Democratic women have been campaigning for Florida Senate District 35 in Broward County.

Florida Sen. Lauren Book, the Senate’s minority leader, and Barbara Sharief, a former Broward commissioner, are both preparing to run in the primary election on Aug. 23.

Book has represented Florida Senate District 32 since 2016. Sharief is also a former Miramar commissioner and she was the first Black woman to serve as Broward County mayor.

“I am not really sure why Lauren Book decided to come down here and run,” Sharief said adding, that she is running for a district that she has lived in for 21 years and is within the county area she represented for 13 years.

The Florida Education Association, The Broward County Police Benevolent Association, and Broward Commissioners Jared Moskowitz, Steve Geller, and Nan Rich are backing Book.

“During redistricting, we know things get strange, and as the leader of the Florida Senate Democrats, I believe that the Republicans drew me out of my current Senate District by four blocks,” Book said.

Book and Sharief both support gun control, access to abortion, restoration of rights for convicted felons, and prioritizing the protection of the environment.

The registration deadline is July 25. Republicans and independents will be able to vote during the primary election since Republicans don’t have a candidate for the district.

For information about Florida redistricting, visit this page. For voter assistance, call The Florida Division of Elections at 1-866-308-6739.

Michael Putney came to Local 10 in 1989 to become senior political reporter and host of "This Week In South Florida with Michael Putney." He is Local 10's senior political reporter. 

The Emmy Award-winning journalist joined the Local 10 News team in 2013. She wrote for the Miami Herald for more than 9 years and won a Green Eyeshade Award.

