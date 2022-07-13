87º

Gaetz friend faces December sentencing as he helps in probes

FILE - A banner reading "Tick Tock Matt Gaetz" is flown above the federal courthouse during a hearing for Joel Greenberg, on May 17, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. Sentencing for a former Florida tax collector whose arrest led to a probe of U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz has been set for December 2022, as his lawyer indicated that his client continues to cooperate with federal investigators in Florida, the District of Columbia and other jurisdictions. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File) (Phelan M. Ebenhack, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Sentencing for a former Florida tax collector whose arrest led to a probe of U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz has been set for December.

After several postponements, former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg will be sentenced on Dec. 1 in federal court in Orlando for six federal crimes, including sex trafficking of a child, identity theft, stalking, wire fraud and conspiracy to bribe a public official.

He is facing a minimum 12 years in prison, although court papers indicate his attorney plans to ask for less because of his continuing cooperation with prosecutors in multiple federal investigations.

