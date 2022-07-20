All of South Florida’s congressional delegation votes to protect same-sex marriage in effort to counter Supreme Court

FILE - With the U.S. Capitol in the background, a person waves a rainbow flag as they participant in a rally in support of the LGBTQIA+ community at Freedom Plaza, Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Washington. The U.S. House overwhelmingly approved legislation Tuesday, July, 19, 2022, to protect same-sex and interracial marriages amid concerns that the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade abortion access could jeopardize other rights criticized by many conservative Americans. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

WASHINGTON – The South Florida congressional delegation does not agree on many issues, but they all voted for the Respect the Marriage act in the House on Tuesday night.

All eight members of the delegation voted yes for H.R. 8404.

Republican Representatives Mario Diaz-Balart, Carlos Gimenez and María Elvira Salazar joined Democratic Representatives Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, Ted Deutch, Frederica Wilson, Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Lois Frankel in voting for the measure.

“It’s clear that the Supreme Court has a put a target on the rights of everyday Americans because of their gender, and possibly soon because of their sexual orientation or other aspects of their identity,” said Wilson. “We cannot sit idly by as this radical court erodes our freedoms.”

The bill, which passed the House by a 267 to 157 vote, safeguards the right to same-sex marriage nationwide and includes protections for interracial marriages.

Ad

The bill next heads to the Senate where at least 10 Republicans would need to join with Democrats to overcome the filibuster’s 60-vote threshold.

According to NBC News, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, dismissed the measure saying Congress “should be focused on real issues” like innovation, inflation and energy.

It’s not clear how Sen. Rick Scott stands on the measure.

House Democrats are acting in the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s bombshell opinion overturning Roe v. Wade, which has set off a debate over whether other precedents are now in danger.