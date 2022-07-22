White House tweets photo of President working in COVID isolation

President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. On Friday, he was shown working in the White House.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – One day after President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19, the White House tweeted a photo of the commander-in-chief working after completing a first full day of Paxlovid, the antiviral therapy drug for coronavirus.

In a letter from his physician on Friday, Dr. Kevin O’Connor said that the treatment was going well and Biden will continued to be monitored closely.

President Biden continued working from the White House this morning, including speaking by phone with his national security team. pic.twitter.com/jdQkoDtupR — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 22, 2022

“The symptoms were basically the same. He’s got a little runny nose, he’s got a bit of a dry cough,” according to Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House coronavirus response coordinator.

Meanwhile, the House Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack aired its hearing on prime-time television Thursday and Friday’s buzz was about outtakes from never-before-seen video of a message made on Jan. 7 by then President Donald Trump.

Sources say the 3-minute long video took an hour to record.

“To those who broke the law. You will pay. You do not represent our movement. You do not represent our country. And if you broke the law…” Trump stops and says, “Can’t say that. I’m not gonna… I already said, ‘You will pay. "

In another outtake, Trump says: “This election is now over. Congress has certified the results.” Trump says, “I don’t want to say, ‘The election is over.’ I’ll just say, ‘Congress has certified the results’ without saying, ‘The election is over.’ "

The investigation is not over as the panel announced it will be holding more hearings in September.