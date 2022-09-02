Federal judge unseals more detailed inventory from Trump in Mar-a-Lago search

WASHINGTON – A federal judge unsealed more detailed inventory of the items that were seized in the search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

The latest unsealing comes after FBI agents recovered 15 boxes in January that contained more than 100 documents, including 92 marked “secret,” 67 deemed “confidential,” and 25 labeled, “top secret” in the estate.

The FBI’s search of former President Trump’s estate recovered classified documents in an office and storage room that were stashed in boxes among clothing, newspapers, and magazines.

The list released on Friday also includes more than 10,000 government records without classification markings along with dozens of empty folders with ‘classified’ banners.

The image is a part of the Department of Justice’s response to Trump’s motion for a ‘special master’ to review the documents seized to determine if any should be returned.

The DOJ is now alleging that the former president ‘obstructed their investigation’ by moving and hiding classified documents.