Queen Elizabeth II's health: Live updates

Britain's Prince William drives a car carrying the Prince Andrew, not pictured, with Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex into Balmoral in Scotland, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II has been placed under medical supervision because doctors are concerned for Her Majestys health. Members of the royal family traveled to Scotland to be with the 96-year-old monarch. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP)

LONDON — The British monarchy’s rules state that “a new sovereign succeeds to the throne as soon as his or her predecessor dies.”

That means Queen Elizabeth II’s eldest son, Prince Charles, became king immediately upon her death Thursday afternoon at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

Within 24 hours of a monarch’s death, a new sovereign is proclaimed formally as soon as possible at St. James’s Palace in London by the “Accession Council.” However, it may be months or even longer before Charles’ formal coronation.

In Elizabeth’s case, her coronation came on June 2, 1953 -- 16 months after her accession on Feb. 6, 1952, when her father, King George VI, died.

___

KEY DEVELOPMENTS:

On Wednesday, the queen canceled a meeting after doctors advised her to rest

Ad

On Tuesday, the queen formally asked Liz Truss to become Britain's next prime minister

___

LONDON — Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, has died. She was 96.

Elizabeth spent more than seven decades on the throne as the U.K. rebuilt from war, lost an empire, transformed its economy and both entered and left the European Union.

She was a constant presence, the only monarch most Britons have ever known, and she guided the institution of the monarchy through choppy waters.

She likely met more people than anyone in history, and her image, which adorned stamps, coins and bank notes, was among the most reproduced in the world. But her inner life and opinions remained largely an enigma.

The impact of her loss will be huge, and unpredictable.

Ad

With Elizabeth’s death, her son Charles becomes Britain’s new king.

___

BALMORAL CASTLE, Scotland — A fleet of cars carrying Prince William, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, have arrived at Balmoral Castle, where Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision.

The plane carrying the royal party arrived at Aberdeen Airport just before 4 p.m. Thursday, local time, and arrived at the queen’s estate about an hour later. Prince Charles, the heir to the throne, along with his wife, Camilla, and sister, Princess Anne, who were already in Scotland, arrived at Balmoral Castle earlier Thursday.

Prince Harry, who was due to appear at a charity awards ceremony in London later Thursday, cancelled that appearance and is making his way to Scotland separately.

The 96-year-old monarch was placed under medical supervision because doctors are concerned about her health.

Ad

___

LONDON — Crowds of people have begun to gather outside London’s Buckingham Palace as news spreads that Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision at her Balmoral estate in Scotland.

More than 100 people, many holding umbrellas amid sometimes heavy downpours, have congregated on stone steps outside the royal residence, and dozens more are standing beside the gates, with many people peering through them.

Members of the royal family traveled to Scotland to be with the 96-year-old monarch.

The announcement about the queen’s health on Thursday comes a day after she canceled a virtual meeting of her Privy Council when doctors advised her to rest following a full day of events on Tuesday, when she formally asked Liz Truss to become prime minister.

___

Foreign leaders are sending their well wishes to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II well, after the 96-year-old monarch was placed under medical supervision because doctors are concerned about her health.

Ad

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted his on Thursday, writing: “My thoughts, and the thoughts of Canadians across the country, are with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at this time. We’re wishing her well, and sending our best to the Royal Family."

The queen is the head of state of Canada and has been so for 45% of the country's existence. She has visited Canada 22 times as head of state.

President Joe Biden conveyed to Prime Minister Truss on Thursday that his and first lady Jill Biden’s thoughts were with the Queen, her family and the people of the United Kingdom.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters that Biden spoke to Truss during a video call with allies on support for Ukraine.

And EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said during a news conference in the Netherlands that her prayers were also with the queen.

“She represents the whole history of the Europe that is our common home with our British friends,” von der Leyen said. "She has given to all of us in all these years, always, stability, confidence. She’s shown an immense amount of courage. She is a legend in my eyes, and therefore my prayers are with her.”

Ad

___

LONDON — Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II has been placed under medical supervision because doctors are “concerned for Her Majesty’s health.”

Members of the royal family traveled to Scotland to be with the 96-year-old monarch.

The announcement comes a day after the queen canceled a virtual meeting of her Privy Council when doctors advised her to rest following a full day of events on Tuesday, when she formally asked Liz Truss to become prime minister.

Prince Charles, the heir to the throne, and his wife, Camilla, are with the queen after traveling to Balmoral Castle, the queen’s summer vacation home, to be with her. Prince William, Charles’ eldest son, is also en route.

Ad

___

For more AP coverage of Queen Elizabeth II: https://apnews.com/hub/queen-elizabeth-ii