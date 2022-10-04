Gov. Ron DeSantis holds press briefing on Hurricane Ian relief in Fort Myers

Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at Cape Coral about state's response in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis received a briefing at the State Emergency Operations Center on Tuesday and will continue to travel to areas impacted by Hurricane Ian with First Lady Casey DeSantis.

DeSantis spoke from the Lakes Regional Library in Fort Myers.

The press conference began at 2:30 p.m.

DeSantis visited a Lee County shelter on Monday to meet with survivors while the first lady traveled to meal distribution sites and the Douglas T. Jacobson Veterans’ Nursing Home to meet with first responders and to assist the National Guard with a food and water delivery to Pine Island.

In his address Monday, the governor highlighted relief efforts that directly aid Floridians and promoted debris removal in communities where it is safe to do so.

According to DeSantis, there are currently 42,000 linemen responding to the more than 428,000 reported power outages.

In Monday’s press conference, DeSantis said that response teams already restored power to more than 2.2 million accounts across the state..

Casey DeSantis also announced that the Florida Disaster Fund has raised over $26 million since activation. To contribute, please visit www.FloridaDisasterFund.org or text DISASTER to 20222.