President Biden pledges more military support to Ukraine after Russian airstrikes

WASHINGTON – President Biden left Washington on Wednesday bound for Colorado while facing questions on the recent retaliatory strikes in Ukraine.

When asked, “What is your reaction to recent Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine?”

“Same as always, man,” said Biden. “It’s brutal--It’s beyond the pale.

It comes after it was reported that at least 19 were killed and more than 100 injured during this week’s Russian air assaults which targeted civilian centers and critical infrastructure for three straight days.

NATO condemned the attacks pledging to stand with Ukraine as the U.S. and its allies met in Brussels on Wednesday amid calls for more sanctions and new air defense to help knock out incoming missiles.

“We will continue to boost Ukraine’s defensive capabilities for today’s urgent needs and for the long hall,” said Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

According to the Biden administration, the U.S. has provided more than 10 billion in military aid to Ukraine.

“We have spent countless hours focused on the threat that Russia is posing to Ukraine,” said State Department Spokesperson Ned Price.