Police investigating after 5 injured in multi-car crash in Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood

MIAMI – Police officers are investigating a multi-vehicle crash on Friday night that injured 5 people in Miami’s Allapattah area.

Police say one of the vehicles involved appeared to have been traveling westbound from third Avenue and 17th Street when it struck a second car and proceeded to travel westbound, eventually striking a third moving car and a parked unoccupied one.

Investigators said preliminary information suggests that the driver of the car which initiated the multi-vehicle crash may have been suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and may have been attempting to rush to the hospital for treatment.

Good Samaritans said they rushed in to help the injured near the intersection of Northwest Seventh Avenue and 17 Street, under the Interstate 95 overpass.

Neighbors told Local 10 News that they saw it all go down.

“It’s a blessing we helped them stay calm and breathe until an ambulance got there,” one witness said.

According to authorities, the man who appeared to have been unconscious when found was transported to Ryder Trauma Center, along with an additional four other individuals who were involved.

The investigation is still pending.

No other details have been released.