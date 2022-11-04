White House council member says South Florida’s economic growth ‘speaks for itself’

WASHINGTON – A new jobs report was released Friday showing the nation added 261,000 in October, exceeding economist expectations but lower than last month.

According to the report, the strongest job gains were seen in health care, manufacturing along with professional and technical services

The white house released a statement in part that said, “It shows that our jobs recovery remains strong.”

White House Council Member of Economic Advisors Jared Bernstein said he sees the growth in South Florida’s economy.

“I think South Floridians can look at the results which speak for themselves,” said Bernstein.

Bernstein told Local 10 News’ Ben Kennedy that the economy and inflation is the “top priority” for the Biden administration.

It comes after South Florida Representative Carlos Gimenez tweeted “Inflation in Florida is at 14.1%, costing families an additional $794 a month.”

“In order to ease price pressures is steady robust solid growth like we saw in today’s job report but at a pace that is diminished from when we were growing out of this mess say a year ago,” said Bernstein.

President Biden touted today’s good economic news while campaigning for his party in California.

“Since I’ve been President, we’ve created 700,000 manufacturing jobs,” Biden said.