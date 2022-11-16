‘Chill out’: DeSantis pushes aside Trump questions on presidential bid in 2024

MIAMI – After Donald Trump turned in his presidential bid for the 2024 election, other politicians chimed in Wednesday to give their thoughts on his decision.

Political Commentator Emilio Gonzalez gave credit to Trump after taking a more calculated approach to his campaign.

“He’s rebooting Donald Trump the first time and he’s doing it in a much more measured, thoughtful way.”

Gonzalez expects Trump to continue to compare today’s America to when he was president.

However, it’s not such a clear path for Trump whose announcement comes a week after the midterm elections where republicans didn’t perform as well as expected.

The former president is also dealing with multiple criminal and civil investigations.

Barry University Political Science Professor Sean Foreman told Local 10 News’ Hatzel Vela, “Trump is on his path trying to survive politically, financially and running for President is his way to do it.”

Some Republican leaders have their eyes set on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and some refer to him as a rising star in the GOP will others believe he should take his time.

“There is no rush for DeSantis to declare he’s running for president,” said Foreman.

After his huge victory in Florida, the governor remains highly popular and has developed a national profile.

“DeSantis is going to focus on his legislative agenda and let everyone around him speculate about when he decides to run for president or not,” said Foreman.

Knowing DeSantis is a formidable opponent, Trump has already taken jabs but many like Gonzalez wonder if it will continue.

“I think it would be detrimental for him to pick on anybody other than his potential opponent which would be President Biden.”

When asked about Trump’s latest presidential bid, DeSantis pushed the topic aside.

“We just finished this election, okay,” said DeSantis. “People need to chill out a little bit on some of this stuff. i mean, seriously.”