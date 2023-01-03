WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ron DeSantis to be sworn in for second term

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis will be sworn in Tuesday for a second term as Florida’s governor in a special ceremony on the steps of the Historic Capitol in Tallahassee.

Other officials will also be sworn in Tuesday, including Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez, Attorney General Ashley Moody, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis and Commissioner of Agriculture-Elect Wilton Simpson.

Polls leading up to the midterm elections showed incumbent Republican Gov. DeSantis ahead of Democratic candidate Charlie Crist statewide by double digits and they were right.

DeSantis was the clear winner in the race for Florida governor, getting 60 percent of the votes compared to Crist’s 40 percent.

Looming over his victory is his possible bid for the White House, but during campaigning, DeSantis avoided questions from his opponent about his presidential plans.

DeSantis’s win means that he is the first Republican governor to take Miami-Dade since Jeb Bush in 2002.