Biden urging Congress to pass assault weapons ban in wake of California mass shootings

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden called on lawmakers Tuesday to act “quickly” and deliver gun reform legislation in the wake of the mass shootings in California.

“I’m asking you all to send that to my desk as quickly as you can,” said Biden.

Biden also released a statement saying:

“There was still work to be done to keep our communities safe and keep dangerous firearms out of dangerous hands.”

“It is a priority for the president, it really is - that’s why he’s taken executive action,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

On so-called “ghost guns,” homemade or makeshift firearms, Biden’s executive action is aimed to get them off the streets by making them subject to the same federal laws as other firearms.

Biden also signed the Safer Communities Act last summer, the first major gun safety law in nearly three decades, which keeps firearms away from domestic violence offenders and people deemed dangerous.

It also toughens background checks of young gun buyers, but the White House says there is only so much they can do to curb gun violence.

“At the end of the day, we need congress to act, we need legislation that can be signed into law to deal with a matter that is tearing apart communities,” said Biden.