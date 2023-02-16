NEW POLL: Trump slightly favored over DeSantis in race for 2024

New poll suggests Trump is slightly favored over DeSantis in race for 2024

Former President Donald Trump has a small lead over Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis in the race for the 2024 GOP nomination, according to a new national poll.

The Quinnipiac University survey of nearly 1,600 people nationwide was conducted from Feb. 9 until Feb. 14.

The poll asked about 14 potential Republican primary candidates, and Trump received 42% of the vote among GOP and GOP-leaning voters. DeSantis received 36%.

In a hypothetical matchup for President, President Biden got 48% support and Trump received 46% among all registered voters.

The same poll found Biden with 47% of the vote and DeSantis with 46% if they squared off in the general election.

DeSantis has not said if he will enter the race for the White House, but is expected to reveal his decision in May or June.