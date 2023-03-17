Ireland’s taoiseach on Ukraine: ‘I never thought we would see a war like this’

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden met with Ireland’s taoiseach, Leo Varadkar on Friday at the White House where dye turned the north lawn fountain green for the occasion.

Varadkar brought Biden a bowl of shamrock to mark St. Patrick’s Day with a celebration of Irish culture. The two discussed the war in Ukraine — now in its 13th month.

“I never thought I would see a war like this in my lifetime,” Varadkar told Biden as East-West tensions escalate.

The International Criminal Court later announced Friday that there is an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin for war crimes, including for the abductions of children in Ukraine.

“It is forbidden by international law to transfer civilians to other territories. children enjoy special privileges under the geneva convention,” said Piotr Hofmanski, the court’s president.

The announcement comes ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Moscow next week.

“In China’s so-called ‘Peace Plan,’ one of the things they highlight at the top is ‘respect for other countries,’” Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder, the Pentagon spokesman, said.

Also on Friday, Slovakia approved a plan to send 13 Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine. Poland announced Thursday a plan to send about a dozen MiG-29s fighter jets.

