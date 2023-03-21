Palm Beach prepares after Trump calls out for protests while expecting NY indictment

Officials in Palm Beach were preparing for the possibility of protests Tuesday outside of Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities in Palm Beach were preparing for former President Donald Trump’s supporters to rally outside Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday.

Trump, who is campaigning for reelection in 2024, recently announced on Truth Social that he was expecting an indictment on Tuesday out of New York.

A Manhattan grand jury has been investigating Trump’s alleged hush-money payments during his 2016 presidential campaign. The 23 members of the grand jury have to decide if there is sufficient evidence for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg to indict Trump.

Michael Cohen, Trump’s former attorney, testified that he paid Stephanie Clifford, better known as porn actor Stormy Daniels, $130,000, and Playboy model Karen McDougal $150,000 to keep quiet about their sexual relationships with Trump, who has denied this.

Federal prosecutors alleged the Trump Organization reimbursed Cohen $420,000, including a $60,000 bonus, and “grossed up” Daniels’s payment to defray tax payments — when these were really unreported assistance to Trump’s campaign.

Cohen pleaded guilty to violating federal campaign finance law. The grand jury’s proceedings are closed to the public. Robert Costello, Cohen’s former legal adviser, testified on Monday.

Local 10 News affiliate ABC News and The Associated Press contributed to this report.