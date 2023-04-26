UN: Delaying help to combat Haiti's gangs may impact region

Police officers take cover during an anti-gang operation in the Portail neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Tuesday, April 25, 2023, a day after a mob in the Haitian capital pulled 13 suspected gang members from police custody at a traffic stop and beat and burned them to death with gasoline-soaked tires. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)

TANZANIA – The U.N. special envoy for Haiti on Wednesday urged the immediate deployment of a specialized international force to counter escalating gang violence and develop the Caribbean nation's understaffed and ill-equipped police force.

But the United States and Canada again showed no interest in leading a force and neither did any member of the U.N. Security Council.

Maria Isabel Salvador, who became envoy this month, warned that delays could lead to a spillover of insecurity in the Caribbean and Latin America.

She told the council that gang violence in the Western Hemisphere’s poorest country is expanding at an alarming rate in areas previously considered safe in and outside the capital, Port-au-Prince. She cited police and U.N. figures to illustrate “the shocking increase in criminality in Haiti”: Criminal incidents -- which comprise homicides, rapes, kidnappings and lynchings -- more than doubled to 1,647 in the first quarter of 2023 from 692 in the same period in 2022.

Salvador stressed that without restoring a minimum level of security, it is impossible to move forward toward elections.

She told reporters afterward that she was disappointed that no country has offered to lead a force since U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres issued an urgent appeal last October for international help at the request of Haiti’s Prime Minister Ariel Henry and the country’s Council of Ministers.

At Wednesday’s council meeting, neither the United States, which has been criticized for previous interventions in Haiti, nor Canada showed interest in leading such a force. The international community has instead opted to impose sanctions and send military equipment and other resources.

U.S. deputy ambassador Jeffrey DeLaurentis said the Biden administration is “deeply concerned about the rise in violent gang activity” and noted Haiti’s request for international support to address violence and insecurity.

“The United States continues to work with a growing number of international partners to support the urgent security needs in the country,” he said, adding that the Security Council needs to do its part by imposing additional sanctions against Haitians financing and fomenting violence.

Canada’s U.N. Ambassador Robert Rae also cited the importance of sanctions as “one important tool to break the power of armed gangs.” He said Canada is convinced that it’s vital to take action and told the council his government has decided to increase support for training and new equipment for Haiti’s National Police Force this year.

Neiteher DeLaurentis nor Rae mentioned contributing to an international stabilization force.

In a report to the Security Council this week, the secretary-general urged the immediate deployment of an international armed force in Haiti to stem escalating gang violence and the country’s worst human rights crisis in decades, warning that insecurity in the capital “has reached levels comparable to countries in armed conflict.”

Haiti’s National Police Force is facing increasing attacks with 22 officers killed by gangs this year and increasing numbers of officers abandoning their posts, absent, retiring and more recently applying to humanitarian parole programs in the United States, the U.N. chief’s report said. The programs are open to Haitians seeking safe haven due to conditions in the country.

Since the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in July 2021, Haiti’s gangs have grown more powerful and violent. In December, the U.N. estimated that gangs controlled 60% of Haiti’s capital, but most people on the streets in Port-au-Prince say that number is closer to 100%.

Compounding the gang warfare is the country’s political crisis: Haiti was stripped of all democratically elected institutions when the terms of the remaining 10 senators expired in early January.