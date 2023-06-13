Protests held as Trump to appear in Miami federal court for indictment hearing

DORAL, Fla. – Former President Donald Trump is making his first appearance in federal court Tuesday in Miami, where he faces 37 felony counts related to charges of illegal retention of classified information.

A Local 10 News crew was inside Trump National in Doral on Monday night, where he was seen greeting supporters and posing for photos.

Trump arrived at the resort Monday morning where he was surrounded by security and more supporters ahead of his indictment.

Local 10 News spoke with Trump supporters from DeLand in Volusia County, who said they felt like they needed to be there for him.

“We love Trump and we follow him anywhere,” said Binh Vo, from Central Florida.

Opposing protesters were also present and at one point, police had to move in to separate the crowd after a tense shouting match.

Dominick Santana showed up at Trump National in a jail jumpsuit with a ball and chain and hopes Trump spends time behind bars for his alleged crimes.

“I grew up in New York City. I know what a con artist he is,” Santana said.

Less than a mile away from Trump National Resort in Doral, former political prisoners and activists from Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua joined Florida Sen. Rick Scott to discuss the troubles that Trump faces.

“We cannot use the Department of Justice to go after political opponents, it’s as simple as that,” Scott said.

“It is first a weaponization of justice,” said Luis Zuniga, a former political prisoner of Cuba.

Both Scott and Zuniga compared the decision to criminally charge Trump to the political crimes and malicious acts of dictators in some Central and South American countries.

“Donald Trump’s lawyers can go defend themselves. What I’m focused on is this is not how this country is operating,” Scott said. “If they want to indict President Trump, then they need to explain why they didn’t indict Hillary Clinton.”

Local 10 News was outside of Trump National in Doral where a small group of Trump supporters continued to gather and were waving flags in support of the former president.

