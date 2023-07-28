Suarez ‘gaming the system’ with giveaways to get on GOP debate stage, expert says

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez is making a last-minute push to get enough campaign donors to qualify for the first Republican presidential debate.

MIAMI – Miami Mayor Francis Suarez is making a last-minute push to get enough campaign donors to qualify for the first Republican presidential debate.

He’s offering $20 gift cards for people who donate $1 or more to his campaign, either directly or through Venmo. He previously offered front-row seats to see Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami debut.

“Bidenomics is making the American Dream unaffordable, so I asked, ‘how can I help,’ and you answered,” Suarez tweeted this week. “I’m offering EVERY AMERICAN a $20 Bidenomics Relief Card when you give just $1 to help me qualify for the debate stage.”

Bidenomics is making the American Dream unaffordable, so I asked, 'how can I help,' and you answered.



I'm offering EVERY AMERICAN a $20 Bidenomics Relief Card when you give just $1 to help me qualify for the debate stage ➡️ https://t.co/eocIYdjVKC pic.twitter.com/miD6dY6XHS — Mayor Francis Suarez (@FrancisSuarez) July 25, 2023

It’s a way for candidates to meet an important donor threshold so they can appear on the debate stage next to former President Donald Trump and other candidates.

Candidates must have “a minimum of 40,000 unique donors to candidate’s principal presidential campaign committee (or exploratory committee), with at least 200 unique donors per state or territory in 20+ states and/or territories,” among other qualifications to make the debate stage in Milwaukee on Aug. 23, according to the Republican National Committee.

Suarez isn’t the only candidate using giveaways in exchange for small donations.

Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy offered a 10% commission on all donations, meanwhile North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum also offered $20 gift cards to anyone who donated.

It appears to have helped Burgum meet the threshold.

Nova Southeastern University political scientist Charles Zelden said the candidates are “gaming the system.” He said the debate criteria presents a catch 22 for lesser-known candidates.

“Donald Trump doesn’t need the debate, he’s got his support whether he shows up to the debate or not,” Zelden said. “Ron DeSantis probably doesn’t need the debate but probably should show up and defend himself, but a Suarez absolutely needs these debates to introduce himself to the electorate and yet they set up these rules to make it very difficult for him to get there.”

Raising money from an army of small donors isn’t new. It helped propel Barack Obama to the Democratic nomination in 2008 and aided in his re-election campaign in 2012.

“Obama realized there was a lot of money to be gathered in small amounts from a lot of people, the key is he did it by getting people to support him,” Zelden said.

Besides fundraising criteria, the RNC also has polling thresholds candidates must meet. They must poll “at least 1% in three national polls OR 1% in two national polls and 1% in one early state poll from two separate ‘carve out’ states (Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, South Carolina) recognized by the RNC.”

Zelden said Suarez and other longshot candidates are up against the clock.

“It is going to be difficult, but it is within the realm of them to do it,” he said.

Suarez’s campaign spokesperson said the mayor’s team is “confident” he will meet debate thresholds in the next five to 10 days.