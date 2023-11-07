81º

WEATHER ALERT

Politics

Man with gun arrested in park near US Capitol

Associated Press

Tags: Washington news, U.S. news
The U.S Capitol is seen on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib) (Mariam Zuhaib, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

WASHINGTON – A man with a gun was arrested near the U.S. Capitol Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The man was in a park outside Senate office buildings and across from Washington’s Union Station when he was arrested, the U.S. Capitol Police said in a statement posted to X, formerly known as Twitter.

Police searched the area where he was arrested as well as his belongings “out of an abundance of caution."

Officers said they did not believe there was an “ongoing threat."

Openly carrying firearms in public is prohibited in Washington and on U.S. Capitol grounds.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.