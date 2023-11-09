78º

Complete coverage of Trump's rally in Hialeah and Republican debate in downtown Miami

Attendees show their support for former President Donald Trump during a campaign rally in Hialeah, Fla., Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) (Lynne Sladky, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Republicans around the country were following two political events on Wednesday night in Miami-Dade County: Gov. Ron DeSantis and four other candidates vying to become the party’s 2024 presidential candidates were participating in a debate in downtown Miami. Former President Donald Trump, the frontrunner, was hosting a dueling rally in Hialeah.

There were about 1,700 people attending the debate — with DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy, Chris Christie, and Tim Scott — at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County, so law enforcement closed the neighboring section of Biscayne Boulevard in both directions until 1 a.m. for security.

Trump’s rally started at 7 p.m., at Henry Milander Park’s Ted Hendricks Stadium, at 4700 Palm Ave., which has a capacity for over 5,200 people.

The debate started at 8 p.m., at the center’s John S. and James L. Knight Concert Hall, at 1300 Biscayne Blvd., which has a capacity of about 2,200 people.

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues.

Janine Stanwood joined Local 10 News in February 2004 as an assignment editor. She is now a general assignment reporter.

