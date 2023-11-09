Complete coverage of Trump’s rally in Hialeah and Republican debate in downtown Miami

Attendees show their support for former President Donald Trump during a campaign rally in Hialeah, Fla., Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Republicans around the country were following two political events on Wednesday night in Miami-Dade County: Gov. Ron DeSantis and four other candidates vying to become the party’s 2024 presidential candidates were participating in a debate in downtown Miami. Former President Donald Trump, the frontrunner, was hosting a dueling rally in Hialeah.

There were about 1,700 people attending the debate — with DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy, Chris Christie, and Tim Scott — at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County, so law enforcement closed the neighboring section of Biscayne Boulevard in both directions until 1 a.m. for security.

Trump’s rally started at 7 p.m., at Henry Milander Park’s Ted Hendricks Stadium, at 4700 Palm Ave., which has a capacity for over 5,200 people.

The debate started at 8 p.m., at the center’s John S. and James L. Knight Concert Hall, at 1300 Biscayne Blvd., which has a capacity of about 2,200 people.

