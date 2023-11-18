Congress stalls Biden’s request for wartime aid, border security funds

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden asked for $106 billion in wartime aid for Ukraine and Israel. He also asked for funding to improve U.S. border security.

A polarized Congress will not be rushing to fulfill his request during this Thanksgiving Day week or during the Christmas season.

The next deadlines for shutdowns are Jan. 19 and Feb. 2, and House Speaker Mike Johnson warned Republicans will “fight for conservative victories” and “fiscal responsibility.”

Biden signed a temporary funding bill on Thursday in California after his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

